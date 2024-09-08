Indian streets are truly fascinating, especially when it comes to food. As you wander around, you'll encounter a variety of unique vendors whose selling style or delicious food often leaves a lasting impression. Street vendors are the heartbeat of India, and learning about their backgrounds can be quite intriguing. Recently, a US vlogger exploring Chennai's streets in search of the famous "Chicken 65" ended up at a different street stall he found on Google Maps. After tasting the snack and chatting with the vendor, he discovered that the vendor is actually a PhD student.

In the video, the vlogger asks the vendor if they have Chicken 65, and the vendor confirms they do. The vlogger mentions that this snack was first created at Hotel Buhari in Chennai but, due to poor reviews, he found this vendor's stall on Google Maps. He then asks the vendor the price, to which the vendor replies that it's Rs 50 for 100 grams. The vlogger orders 100 grams. As the vendor cooks the chicken and serves it, the vlogger asks his name, and the vendor replies, "Rayan." He also asks the vendor how long he marinates the chicken, and the vendor says, "3 hours."

After frying the chicken, the vendor plates it, adds some onions and pepper, and serves it hot. The vlogger is really impressed by how juicy and flavorful the snack is. He then finds out that the vendor also makes chicken cutlets and decides he wants to try that too. The vendor shares that he started his stall 13 years ago when he was just 16 and is now working on his PhD in biotechnology while running the stall part-time. The vlogger thanks him and wishes him the best with his studies. The post's caption says, "$100 Gift for Hardworking Student Selling Chicken 65 in Chennai, India."

Internet users quickly reacted to the video. One comment read, "Chris Lewis, thanks for supporting Rayan. Rayan, it's incredible how you're pursuing a PhD and working so diligently to support yourself." Another person noted, "Here's more proof of how important education is." A third comment said, "Wow. Not only is he doing his PhD and publishing research papers, but he also has a side job to support himself. Great job, Chris!"

Some people were also impressed by the cleanliness of the stall. One user commented, "Chennai is seeing a lot of positive changes. It's great to see gloves being used to handle food. This improvement will definitely draw more tourists." Another added, "He's truly inspiring - managing a stall, pursuing a PhD, and publishing articles too! Fantastic work!" A sixth user wrote, "Rayan, I appreciate your hospitality and simplicity. Great job!"





What are your thoughts on this video? Share them with us in the comments section below!