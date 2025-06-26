Mira Rajput's glimpses of daily life are a delight to watch. But it is her food updates that we eagerly watch out for. And the star never disappoints. On Wednesday, she uploaded a bunch of pictures on Instagram offering a peek into her special moments. She compared them to “sweet bits of caramel popcorn found in the mix of a salty tub.” One snap that couldn't evade our foodie senses featured a yummy-looking pasta that was being cooked in a vessel. It looked to be a saucy and buttery tomato basil fettuccine pasta. The Italian dish was topped with juicy, chopped tomatoes and basil leaves with a generous garnishing of oregano and chilli flakes. Take a look:

Also Read: Mira Kapoor's Homemade Work Lunch Will Leave You Drooling - See Pic

Previously, Mira Kapoor embarked on a culinary journey on her trip to a picturesque hill station. Her Instagram “photo dump” was a treasure trove of delectable feasts. Mira, being a true-blue foodie, treated herself to a plate of barfi. In her caption, she revealed that she bought the sugary treats from a local sweet shop. Next, Mira dropped an image of a leftover burger, probably eaten by her kids, Misha and Zain. She enjoyed the snack with a scoop of potato salad, a guacamole spread and ketchup.





A delicious mango cake made it to the album as well. The lip-smacking dessert was garnished with vibrant mango wedges arranged beautifully in the shape of flowers. Creamy butterscotch frosting on the side, dusted with chocolate sprinkles, added to the decadence. The cake was decorated with a single-lit candle and a topper with the word “Congratulations” written on it. The caption read, “The week gone by (pink heart emoji). Swipe till the end for my favourite: Hills that refresh with sleep and sweets. 2. The sweets; every hill station has one mithai shop with the best barfi. 3. Blooms of joy. 4. Yes, I finished the leftovers. 5. Celebrating Missy's win. 6. My pride. 7. Mumbai street art that could not be missed.” Click here to know more.





We eagerly await Mira Kapoor's next gastronomical adventure!

Also Read: 'Aise Bhi Din Hote Hai': Mira Kapoor Enjoys Chips And Cold Drinks On Road Trip