A new dining destination has arrived on Goa's riverfront. One8 Commune, the restobar brand co-owned by cricketer Virat Kohli, has opened its 16th outlet. The establishment is located along the Chapora River in Siolim. The launch marks the brand's latest step in its expansion across India. Doors will open to guests on November 5, 2025, adding another high-profile name to Goa's evolving restaurant scene. The restaurant's location plays a central role in its identity. Accessed through winding village roads lined with palms, the space looks out onto quiet river views rather than busy beachfronts or nightlife clusters. The setting leans into Goa's slower side: places where long lunches stretch into sundowners and evenings unfold at an unhurried pace. This opening is distinct from its urban outposts around the country.

Ambience At One8 Commune Goa: Mediterranean Tones And Coastal Calm

Photo Credit: Ashish Sahi

The design, led by Aayushi Malik, draws from Mediterranean references, with pale surfaces, sun-diffused textures, and floral tasselled umbrellas positioned to frame uninterrupted river views. Wooden walkways, breezy canopies, and relaxed seating take cues from holiday homes and beachside cafes without resorting to heavy rustic detailing. The outdoor zone features loungers facing the water, encouraging unhurried afternoons and group-style table setups.

Photo Credit: Ashish Sahi

Inside, the space transitions into a room shaped like a contemporary take on an Italian coastal home. It features glass doors, wood-fronted bar counters, and large palms placed to blur the line between indoors and outdoors. The restaurant moves gradually from enclosed interiors to a semi-covered alfresco area, allowing guests to shift between casual day seating and softly lit evening spaces. With 180 covers, the venue appears structured to host families, groups, celebrations, and couples seeking relaxed dinners.





Also Read: 3 Celebrity Restaurants In Mumbai That Were Once Grand Bungalows

Food At One8 Commune Goa: Global Comfort With Local Influences

Photo Credit: one8 Commune

The menu at the Goa branch continues one8 Commune's established focus on global comfort food meant for sharing. Guests can expect approachable plates like mezze boards, burrata with Calabrian chilli, truffle mushroom phyllo bites, burnt cheese chilli toast, tuna-kimchi bowls, pizzas, sliders, khao suey, rice bowls and the like. An expanded Indian section complements this, offering fuller plates suitable for dinner outings, families, or guests looking for more substantial meals rather than just bar-friendly food.

Photo Credit: one8 Commune

One8 Commune's newest outpost also includes Goa-specific additions. Local signatures include squid recheado fry, butter-garlic seafood featuring prawns, clams, and calamari, achari pomfret prepared in the tandoor, crab pepper roast, etc. The menu also keeps the brand's recognisable staples from other cities, such as the mushroom dim sum, wild mushroom risotto, truffle fries, and the popular fried chicken slider.





Also Read: Why Virat Kohli Started A Restaurant

Drinks At One8 Commune Goa: A Unique Celebration Of Classic Cocktails

The bar program, created in collaboration with Countertop and the in-house bartending team, revisits classic cocktails rather than leaning on theatrical techniques. The menu is centred around the idea of "Classic Comebacks," bringing back familiar recipes with adjustments aimed at improving balance, texture, and dilution rather than reinvention.

Photo Credit: one8 Commune

Examples include an updated Bees Knees, an apricot-forward Whiskey Sour variant, and an Almond Negroni that introduces a nutty layer. Another highlight is a clarified whisky cocktail paired with chocolate ice cream references the Old Fashioned in a playful but controlled format. The bar's philosophy reflects broader shifts in drinking culture, where cleaner profiles, texture, and subtlety increasingly replace dramatic garnishes or smoky presentations.





Backed by True Palate Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., one8 Commune has expanded steadily since launching in 2017. However, its latest opening in Goa is one of its most distinctive ventures yet. The riverside location, leisurely ambience and comfort food offerings suggest that this new restobar is an ideal destination for fun meals and scenic gatherings.