Indore isn't just a city that loves food-it's a city that lives on food. From street food sizzling at Sarafa Bazaar to the bustling chatter of foodies at Chhappan Dukan, Indore thrives on a deep-seated passion for flavour. Virat Kohli's one8 Commune restaurant has opened its doors in Indore, bringing its signature culinary flair to a city that truly appreciates the art of good food and joyful dining. The restaurant is located at High Street Apollo, one of Indore's most happening and rapidly emerging hubs for dining and experiences.





"We've always believed that food is about connection," shares Virat Kohli. "Indore gets that. The energy here, the curiosity about flavours, and the openness to trying something new-that's exactly the kind of community one8 Commune wants to be a part of."

Interiors And Decor

Photo: one8 Commune



The space is designed to reflect Indore's dynamic personality-warm, inviting, and perfect for everything from casual lunches to evenings that turn into stories. The area spans two floors with indoor and outdoor spaces and is a blend of European-inspired design and homely elegance. Highlights include a triple-height outdoor area with textured walls, cascading plants, and a wave-like ceiling effect, as well as an airy fifth-floor sundowner area, centred around a striking bar and Virat Kohli's signature.

Food Menu

Photo: one8 Commune

The menu highlights the diverse flavours of Indore's food space, reimagined with global inspirations and modern creativity. Local favourites such as Jalebi Chaat, Kala Chana Hummus Chaat, Bun Tikki, and Dal Pakwan are reinvented to offer a fresh perspective. The menu also features an exciting range of dim sum, sushi, salads, and small plates.





The dessert menu promises a sweet journey of nostalgia with modern twists. Classics like Black Forest Pull Me, Rum and Raisin Cake, Churros, and Lava Cake are elevated to new heights, providing the perfect ending to an unforgettable meal.





For those seeking an innovative menu, a chic ambience, and the warmth of good company, one8 Commune is Indore's newest destination where flavours and stories come alive.