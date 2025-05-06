Gurgaon's food scene is always buzzing, with new restaurants opening every other week, each bringing its own vibe. One of the newer additions is One8 Commune, the popular chain by Virat Kohli, which has recently launched its latest outlet on Golf Course Road. I finally went to check it out, and overall, the experience was pretty solid—chill interiors, good music, and a menu that blends global flavours with familiar comfort.





I started my meal with a bunch of small plates, and right from the first bite, the Lotus Root Chips stole the show for me. They were super crisp, double-cooked and tossed in a sticky honey-chilli glaze that had the perfect sweet-spicy balance. Paired with a smooth avocado mousse and topped with toasted sesame and pumpkin seeds, it was easily my favourite dish of the entire meal.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil



Next came the Avocado Truffle Bites—served on crispy tortilla bases with creamy avocado and that signature hit of truffle oil. The wasabi added just a touch of heat, and the balsamic caviar gave it a sharp tang. It was fun, flavourful, and had this nice mix of textures. The Black Pepper Chicken Tikka followed—juicy, peppery, and well-spiced. It came with a fermented ketchup and chutney on the side that added some depth and smokiness. Definitely a solid take on a classic.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

The Wrapped Lamb Seekh was quite rich—spiced mutton kebabs wrapped in soft naan dough, served with a thick brown gravy and garlic chutney. Flavour-wise it was great, though a bit on the heavier side for an appetizer. I also tried the Chicken Gyoza, which were light and comforting. The dumplings were juicy and had a nice chive-garlic flavour running through them, topped with brown garlic and sesame oil. Not out-of-the-box amazing, but tasty and reliable.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

While enjoying all of this, I sipped on a cocktail called Victoria Blossom, a light and floral drink made with elderflower, citric acid, and Tanqueray London Dry gin. It had this pretty, sparkly feel to it—refreshing and well-balanced without being overly sweet.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

For mains, I tried the Mango Curry with Blue Pea Rice, and it was honestly one of the most interesting things I tasted that evening. The curry had a mild coconut base with fresh mango pulp and basil, giving it this sweet, slightly tangy flavour that felt tropical but not overwhelming. The blue pea rice looked beautiful and had a soft floral undertone—it was definitely something new for my palate, and I really liked it.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

I also had the Wok Tossed Noodles with Chicken, which were loaded with greens, Thai basil, and chilli. The noodles had great texture and soaked up the sauce nicely. It was simple, but done well—one of those comforting dishes that you just know will hit right every time.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

With the mains, I switched to another cocktail called Cola Island, their quirky twist on a Long Island Iced Tea. It had all the usual spirits—gin, tequila, vodka, rum, Cointreau—but what made it fun was the doodh cola and smoked cola foam on top. Sounds like a lot, but it somehow worked. It had that smoky-sweet flavour and was super smooth.





To end the meal, I went in for two desserts. The Coffee Tres Leches was light, soaked just right, and had a bold espresso flavour that cut through the sweetness perfectly. The honey oats crumble on top added some crunch, and the whipped cream made it feel light and airy—definitely a nice way to wind down. On the other hand, the 20 Layer Chocolate Cake didn't really live up to expectations. It looked dramatic, but the texture was a bit dry and it lacked that indulgent richness I was hoping for. It wasn't bad, just a little underwhelming compared to how exciting it sounded.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

All in all, One8 Commune is a good spot for when you're looking for a relaxed dinner with good food, fun cocktails, and a vibe that's somewhere between chill and slightly upbeat. There were some hits, a couple of misses, but enough flavour and personality to make me want to go back and try more.