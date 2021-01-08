Vitamin D Deficiency: 5 Tips To Get More Vitamin D This Winter

Vitamin D is also known as 'sunshine vitamin'

Highlights Vitamin D is essential for strong bones

Sunshine is vitamin D's best source

There are a few dietary sources too that you could consider

It is that time of the year again, where it is always your quilt versus 'every other place in the world'. It is already a challenge to find good sunshine spots in winter, and given how averse we are of stepping out in these times, we are not getting enough of sunlight, our most natural source of Vitamin D. Is that worrisome? Well, yes. Vitamin D is one of the most crucial vitamins required by our body for regulation of calcium and phosphate. Vitamin D deficiency could thus lead to weak, brittle bones, teeth and muscles. It could also result in excruciating pains and exhaustion. Many studies have linked vitamin D deficiency with rickets in children and bone pain among adults due to a condition called ostemalacia. A study, published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, found that over 80 percent of people affected with Covid-19 suffer from vitamin D deficiency.





If you are taking supplements, we would recommend that you do so only after proper consultation with your doctor to avoid side effects. If you are looking for natural sources other than sunlight, here are some tips that may be of help.





Here Are 5 Tips To Get Most Of Vitamin D This Winter:

1. Cow Milk Is A Good Idea

It is time to embrace dairy, as cow milk is considered a good source of both vitamin D and calcium. If you are purchasing cow milk fortified with vitamin D, make sure you get it from trusted dairies. Fortified soya milk is also very effective. You can add a pinch of saffron or turmeric to your milk and drink it every day, it helps keep your body warm, and helps keep your bones in good shape.





Milk is a good source of calcium and vitamin D





2. How About Some Mushrooms?





Mushrooms are said to be good too. They, like human beings, can synthesise vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. But they happen to be good sources of vitamin D2, which may not be as beneficial as Vitamin D3 but is still useful in raising the levels of vitamin D in the blood.





3. Do Not Toss Away The Yolk

Do not toss away the egg yolks; it is said to be a good source of vitamin D and choline. If you are wary about cholesterol intake, you can pair your eggs with fibre rich veggies or multi-grain breads and cereals.





Eggs are loaded with protein and other essential nutrients

Photo Credit: iStock





4. Fish, But Only Of The Fatty Kind

Fish too is a good source of vitamin D, but make sure to have oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines.





5. Fortified Food, But Only From Trusted Sources

Fortified juices, cereals and breads are also effective as per Shalini Chakraborty, Sr. Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru. However, you should read the labels very carefully.









Keep these tips in mind, and make sure you keep looking for those good sunshine spots.









