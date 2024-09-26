Ham and cheese is one of the most iconic food combos. Imagine taking a bite of the soft-crunchy sandwich, filled with gooey cheese and fresh ham. Even dishes like ham and cheese pockets, pasta and quesadillas offer sheer delight to non-veg lovers. What if one fine day someone offers you ham and cheese with ice cream? Would you dare to have it? Recently, a Singapore-based content creator, Calvin Lee shared a video on Instagram in which he tried the unique combo. “Let's try ham and cheese ice cream. I got a good feeling about it,” reads the text in the video. The clip begins with Calvin adding ham chunks to three scoops of butterscotch ice cream kept in a bowl. Next comes the tasty cheese cubes.

With all the items in the bowl, Calvin Lee mixes them well with a spoon and takes the first bite. He nods his head, seemingly indicating that savoury dessert tastes good. To enhance the flavour, the food connoisseur drizzles some quantity of mayonnaise into the blend. “Need a bit of mayo for tanginess and creaminess to bring everything together,” he explains. Soon after putting a spoonful in his mouth, Calvin gives the meaty ice cream a thumbs-up and his reaction says it all. According to him, the dish had the right doses of sweetness and saltiness, coupled with being “creamy and tangy”. The video ends with Calvin urging foodies that the ham and cheese ice cream is worth a try.

“Ham & Cheese. What a classic combination. Now with Ice Cream,” read the side note.







Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, reactions flooded the comments section.

“Sweet and savoury” agreed a culinary enthusiast

“There's already bacon ice cream, so this should definitely work!” shared another.

A person appeared to drool just thinking of “mayo and ice cream”.

Another suggested, “Try frying the ham next time”.

“Okay wow, but the calories” read a concerned remark.

