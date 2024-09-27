Nothing beats the magic of sipping on a steaming cup of garam chai in the morning. And with good company, the tea session becomes all the more delightful. We are happy that Shraddha Kapoor agrees with us. The actress recently dropped a picture on her Instagram Stories where she was seen enjoying a refreshing cup of tea. Accompanying Shraddha was her brother Siddhanth Kapoor. In the snap, two mugs filled with tea were seen on the table. Shraddha did not waste any time thinking about the caption. She simply captioned the post, “Chai with bhai.” Quite appropriately, she added the song Hello Brother in the background. TBH, Shraddha's quirks and foodie endeavours put a smile on our faces.





Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Stories show off foodie personality. Earlier, she shared a close-up of herself holding a bowl of half-eaten sweets. She pointed out that her teeth reflected in the bowl looked like rabbit teeth. Her caption had us laughing out loud: “Happy Onam. Koi mujhe daant nahi sakta kyunki mere daant bohot hi cute lag rahe hai (No one can scold me because my teeth look very cute),” along with a rabbit emoji. Read the full story here.

Shraddha Kapoor's love for good food is like an open book. Previously, for the promotions of Stree 2, the actress flew to Kolkata. And you cannot miss out on sweets and savoury items when in the City of Joy, can you? Shraddha did just that. First on her menu was bhapa (steamed) sandesh and another rose-flavoured mithai. Oh, you thought that was it? Not quite. Next up, Shraddha treated her tastebuds to crunchy-crispy and tangy golgappas, also known as phuchka at a restaurant. Other snacks that were displayed on the counter included papdis and dahi bhalla, along with bhujia, chopped vegetables, lemon slices and coriander leaves. It is safe to assume that Shraddha might have had a bite of these tasty foods as well. Click here to know more.





Do you also love Shraddha Kapoor's foodie shenanigans?