The season of summer is here — or should we say, it is the season of ice cream. On a hot day, all we need is a popsicle to keep us cool. Agree, foodies? While popsicles are available in several flavours, mango and chocobar are generally the crowd favourites. But what if we told you that you could enjoy both flavours in one popsicle? Sounds amazing, right? Well, a video making rounds on Instagram shows how to make a mango chocobar at home. The video begins with a man taking an ice cream mould featuring little mango shapes. He inserts popsicle sticks into the moulds. Then, the man creates a puree by peeling mangoes, cutting them into small pieces and blending them with yoghurt. The puree is poured into a pan. After adding some sugar and milk, the mixture is cooked until it reaches the desired consistency.





Next, the batter is poured into the ice cream mould and placed in the freezer for 10 hours straight. Once frozen, he melts dark chocolate and dips the mango popsicles into the chocolate sauce to give them a fine coat. The popsicles are frozen once again — and voila, mango chocobar is ready to be relished.

Watch the full video below:

The video has clocked over 7.5 million views. Here is how food lovers reacted to the video.





A user wrote, “Looks tempting.”





Another one added, “Bro making me wanna have it on purpose.”





Many requested, “Please share ice cream mold link.”





“Please write the recipe in the caption,” echoed a few.





On the other hand, a section of people also criticised the dish.





“Adding sugar is not fair,” read a comment.





A person asked, “Jb mango ko mixer m mash krna hi tha to itna style se cut kyu kiya? [When you had to mash the mango in the mixer anyway, why did you cut it so stylishly?]”





An Instagrammer commented, “Chocolate and mango should never go together.”





What do you think about this dish? Tell us in the comments.