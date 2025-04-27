The bond between daughters and fathers is truly precious, filled with moments of love, laughter, and shared memories. Fathers often express their affection in unique, sometimes humorous ways, creating a special connection that stays with us for life. A video shared by Instagram user @pranjali_papnai beautifully captures this dynamic in a lighthearted and relatable way. The video showcases a late-night food debate between a daughter and her father, highlighting their playful interactions. This heartwarming exchange has quickly gone viral, resonating with viewers who have experienced similar moments with their own fathers.

The video opens with the girl asking her dad, "Raat ke 2:30 hain, kya khaane ka man hai? Burger khaoge?" In the background, her father is seen sipping juice. He responds, "Burger nahi, pizza, veg voh bhi, paneer waala. Non veg nahi khaaunga." The daughter tells him, "Burger order ho gaya hai papa." He asks, "Veg hai na fir?" Looking impatient, he walks away, and the daughter teasingly says, "Seedhe seedhe bolo na, aapko bhook lag rahi hai." He replies, "Tunne bhook laga di hai." The next scene shows him video calling someone, complaining that she's made him feel hungry. The final clip shows him eating the burger and saying, "Zyaada hai yeh, zabardasti kha raha hun mein."

Watch the full video below:

The video quickly grabbed the attention of internet users. One person commented "Zabardasti kha raha hun main is classic father behavior." Another person shared, "I lost my father... after seeing your father, it felt like all fathers are the same. Take care of him, he is amazing." Someone else chimed in, "Aur ek hum hain... paratha khane ke liye raat ke 3 baje Murthal ke chakkar laga lete hain." A user also wrote, "Tune mujhe bhook laga di got me." Another added, "So all fathers are basically the same." Someone pointed out, "Every father's dialogue... Arey zabardasti kha raha hun, kaun khayega barbad hoga."

Have you ever been in a similar situation with your father? Share with us in the comments below!