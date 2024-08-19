For many foodies out there, bubble tea is an obsession. You take one sip, and suddenly you are hooked on that creamy, sweet mix with chewy tapioca pearls. Bubble tea has become a global sensation. From cafes to street corners, it is available everywhere. With so many tasty varieties—like classic milk tea, fruity versions such as mango and apple, earthy matcha, and taro—it is hard to choose. Each type is delicious in its own way, making it nearly impossible to stop at just one. But here is the thing: how much bubble tea is too much? One glass is a treat, two might be indulgent, and three? Well, that might be pushing it, right? It seems that is not the case for everyone.

In a recent viral video, a bubble tea enthusiast from China took his love for the drink to the next level. It features a person sipping from what appears to be the largest serving of bubble tea you would have ever seen. It is not just a big bottle, it is a giant container filled with what seems to be chocolate milk bubble tea, complete with an extra-long straw. The top half of the container is visibly filled with rich chocolate and milk, while the bottom is packed with boba or tapioca pearls. Take a look at it here:

The video has clocked close to 60 million views on Instagram so far. It has sparked a range of 'theories' in the comments section.

One person said that it was more of a “bubble sea” than bubble tea.

Another joked, "He must have had an absolutely terrible day to need that much bubble tea."

A third wrote, "Bottomless boba hits different".

"Bring your own cup day," someone joked, while another declared, "This is what I expect when I pay extra for large."

"Bro's out here understanding the meaning of life," read a comment.

One Instagram user even asked, "Can I get this size next time?". A few felt that the person was "living a dream."

