Pani puri is one of the most loved street-style snacks in India. Apart from being versatile, affordable and easily accessible, this quintessential street snack has the perfect combination of sweet, spicy and tangy flavours. Pani puri has a delectable taste and we wouldn't want to give up on it, right? But, mind you, we are living in the world of bizarre food trends. These weird fusion recipes leave us speechless every time. One such video showcasing the preparation of ice cream pani puri, is grabbing eyeballs online. Yes, you heard it right! The video starts with a street food vendor stuffing the puris with vanilla ice cream. Then, he follows it up with a variety of red and green sweet syrups. Well, it doesn't end here. You will not believe it, he garnishes the food item with some savoury sev on top. Sounds strange, right? Yes, this may be the craziest thing you'll see today.





Also read: Pasta In A Wine Glass? Bizarre Viral Video Has Left The Internet Confused





Wait, there is more. The street food vendor goes on to show another dish where he fills the puris with shaved ice. Further, he tops it up with a variety of syrups in different hues including the kala khatta one. Take a look at the video here:







Also read: Bizarre Version Of Chhole Chawal Served At Wedding Goes Viral





Since being shared, clip has received 190k views, till now. People were not able to digest this bizarre combination and expressed their disgust in the comments section. Check out some of the reactions below:





A person wrote, “No no no meri pani puri ki wat laga di (Somebody just spoiled the essence of pani puri)”.





A frustrated person added, “Add Amul butter, mayonnaise, black salt & ajinomoto also.”





“Yeh sev nahi amrit hai, kisi me dal do, great research, Nobel prize milna chahiye (No, this is not sev. It's some sacred thing that can make you immortal. So, you must use it in everything you eat. Great research. One should get the Nobel prize for creating this),” read a comment.





A user added, “Isme "Cheese" bhi daal deta! aur Chole ki sabzi bhi! (You could have added some cheese and chole as well into this dish).”











Do let us know what are your thoughts on this unusual food combo.