There is no dearth of viral videos on the internet. From baby videos to cooking clips, this content and more often delights internet users to no end garnering millions of views. However, not all of this content is practically applicable and is frequently created just to garner views and attract attention. For instance, we recently saw a video of a fridge being organised from scratch, with each item neatly stacked in shelves and stored in containers and boxes. A blogger who goes by the handle @niceguy424 shared his take on this viral clip of a well-organised fridge. Take a look at the full video here:

The viral video was shared on Twitter by @BrewedBlackGirl, and it has received over 567k views till date. It also raked up over 51k likes and 12.4k retweets on the micro-blogging platform.

In the 59-second clip, we could see the blogger watching the video clip of the fridge being organised. He then gives hilarious comments which are completely relatable and witty. For instance, when cans of Coca Cola were being stacked in the fridge, he asked, "Y'all got a lot of coke." Seeing the number of candy bars and confectionery items being stocked in the fridge, the blogger said, "How many kids do you have?" The last but not the least was when he asked, "Is this a convenience store?"





The viral video received hundreds of comments from users, who couldn't agree more with the blogger's epic one-liners. Users also shared some of his other videos in the following thread.





Take a look at the best reactions:

Do you agree with what the blogger had to say about the well-organised fridge? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.