Watch: Pair Your Adrak Wali Chai With This Spicy Green Peas Appetiser

We all love to pair our evening cup of chai with some savoury delights. Be it samosas or pakoras, there is no dearth of evening snacks out there. However, if you are bored of having the same old regular deep-fried delights, then you can try something new and exciting. How about some spicy green peas? Famous YouTuber and Indian food enthusiast, Manjula dishes out an exciting recipe of spicy green peas through her channel - Manjula's Kitchen.



Mind you, this appetiser recipe is quite addictive and may leave you wanting some more. Made using a melange of Indian spices, spicy green peas have a little crispy texture, which tastes amazing with the addition of lemon juice in it. Frozen green peas are used in this recipe; however, the preferred option should be baby peas. And the best part, you can also pack this delight in your tiffin or lunchbox.



Green peas are a treasure trove of health-benefiting properties. Not only do they taste amazing, but also are replete with nutrition. They are rich in antioxidants and contain essential vitamins and minerals. The fibre-content in peas will take care of your digestive and gut health. You can serve them over mathris, plain crackers or any other chips of your choice. The sweetness of green peas complements well with the flavour of mathris. Being quick and easy-to-make, this recipe will not take much of your time and effort.



Happy Cooking!

