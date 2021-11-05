The internet is full of bizarre videos that leave us confused and other times give us a shock! Whether you watch someone experimenting with weird food combinations or making insanely huge meals, something or the other always grabs our attention. But this time, the video we came across is undoubtedly a sight that we rarely get to see! On our latest scroll on our social media feed, we came across a video of a man who was seen dipping his fingers in hot oil and frying the chicken. Sounds unbelievable, right? Well, believe it or not, this act has actually happened and left many people stunned!





In the video uploaded by Instagram page @nonvegfoodie-, a man can be seen first dipping his hands in boiling hot oil and then immediately taking it out to show the dripping oil from his fingers. Then in the next clip, the man again dips his hand in hot oil and takes out fried chicken pieces. Further in the video, he puts the fried chicken in a container and adds different masalas to prepare it.





(Also Read: This Bizarre Indian Curry Made With Potato Chips Has Got Internet Aghast)





In the video caption, it was written, "Inke hath jalte nahi hain? Boiling hot oil mein haath daalke nikala fried chicken" (Does his hand not burn? He dipped his hand in boiling hot oil to take out the chicken.) As per the user, the video is from Ali Chicken Center. Take a look at the video:

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered 1.3 million views, 41K likes and many comments. While many people were impressed and stunned by the act, some were worried about the hygiene. One user wrote, "Dude at least serve clean food." Another user commented, "chicken+ his dissolved skin, nail sweat glands, and microscopic blood vessels... more value for money?"





Some users also claimed that the person dipping his hand in hot oil uses "water" or any other sort of thing which doesn't make the hand burn.





So, what do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!