Eggs are one of the most versatile dishes out there. Boil them in a pan of water, and you get a quick snack. Crack the eggs open on a greased pan, and you get fried eggs. The taste of eggs adapts surprisingly well to practically any gravy it is included in. This is why in India too, we have plenty of curries which include either boiled or fried eggs in them. However, a recent bizarre video shows eggs which were fried in a fizzy orange drink. Don't believe us? Take a look and see for yourself.

The video of the street-style egg preparation was shared on Twitter by @Agabaai. "Mom come pick me they're frying Fanta with eggs," wrote the user in the video. It went viral in no time, receiving over 120k views and thousands of likes and comments. The source or the location of the video remained unclear.

There were three parts of cooking eggs in the bizarre video. Firstly, three eggs were fried and then put into a plate. Next, a gravy or a bhaji was prepared to top up the eggs. This was apparently based on green chutney. Then another topping for the eggs was prepared by mixing spices, onions, tomato ketchup, and wait for it, orange cola drink Fanta. The drink was generously poured onto the Tawa and then topped onto the fried eggs.





The weird eggs dish did not go down well with foodies on the internet. Some were simply disgusted by it, while others questioned why the dish was invented in the first place.





Take a look at the reactions:

Would you try these bizarre eggs made in orange cola? Tell us what you think in the comments below.