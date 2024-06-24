Protein is a great way to kickstart your day, ask any health expert. And what's the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear protein? It's eggs! Love or hate them, eggs are the most preferred way to start your morning with a nutritious meal. Poach it, scramble it or prepare it sunny side up, every version of this humble ingredient is loved by people. Especially, omelettes. Spiced up and loaded with veggies, this is how people usually like this breakfast staple. However, just like any other dish, omelettes are also subjected to bizarre experimentation. From chocolate omelette to chow mein omelette to cola omelette, the list of unusual omelette varieties is endless. Another one joining this list is Mirinda Omelette, which is prepared with an aerated drink and biscuits (yes, you read that right!)





The video of Mirinda omelette was shared by food vlogger @_.foodie_insaan._ and shows a food cart of what looks like a street vendor. The clip begins with the vendor breaking two eggs into a steel glass and topping it with salt, green chillies, and chopped onions. After beating the eggs for a couple of seconds, the vendor heats a pan. Next, he adds Mirinda to the pan along with crushed orange biscuits. The vendor cooks the ingredients for a couple of minutes before adding the beaten eggs in it. The twist comes again as he adds oil and some more Mirinda on top of it.

As the omelette begins to take its shape, the vendor adds four pavs and coats them well with the mixture. After flipping it upside down, he adds biscuits and chopped onions to it. Once it gets transferred to the plate, the vendor tops the Mirinda pav omelette with ketchup.

Watch the full video of Mirinda Omelette below:

Mirinda is a beloved aerated drink that is enjoyed with various foods. However, once combined WITH food, the bizarre experimentation got a thumbs down from the internet.





One user wrote, “Looked like breakfast, lunch, and supper in one meal.”





“Looks like a little bit scary,” wrote a second user.





Another user wrote, “Omlette or Diarrhoea.”





A fourth user, “Will never try it, that's a thousand per cent sure.”





What are your thoughts on this Mirinda omelette? Are you daring enough to try it? Let us know in the comments below!