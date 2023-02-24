Fish broth is a liquid that is made by simmering fish bones, heads, tails, and sometimes other seafood like shrimp or crab shells, in water with herbs for a long period of time. The resulting broth is extremely rich and flavourful and is often used as a base for soups, stews, and sauces. Fish broth is typically cooked in a large pot as it holds all the ingredients well and allows them to cook properly. However, a video that has gone viral on the internet shows a woman cooking fish broth in a plastic bag. Yes, you heard us. Her unique cooking style has left netizens puzzled.





A Twitter user named @TheFigen_ took to the micro-blogging platform to share the now-viral video. In the clip, we can see an elderly woman placing a plastic bag full of water on top of a wood fire. She then starts adding different ingredients into the water. She also adds fish, chillies, cucumber and salt. "Elementary physics," read the caption of the tweet. It was surprising to see that the heat had no effect on the plastic bag. Take a look at the full video here:







Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered over 1.5 million views, 10.9K likes and hundreds of comments. This unique style of cooking fish broth raised a lot of questions in netizens' minds. Some people pointed out that cooking in plastic is not healthy, while others questioned if this was even possible since plastic melts when it comes in contact with fire. Check out some of the reactions below:





One person wrote, "Someone please tell me why that bag doesn't melt. I don't understand."











"All those natural things, yet using plastic? Makes no sense," added another.











A third person commented, "Most unappetising and off-putting way of cooking I've ever seen. And probably very unhealthy as well. Why not just get a pot like most normal people."











"It's so disgusting, eating plastic with fish corpse," added another.











A fifth person wrote, "Reminds me of when I found a dead fish in my pond."











"Don't know about elementary Physics but cooking in a plastic bag is toxic," added another.











What do you think of this video? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below.