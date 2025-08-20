The next generation of entrepreneurs are captivating millions worldwide and totally agree to it. Recently, we stumbled upon a 7-year-old girl with her lemonade stand in one of Mumbai's iconic spots. What makes it even more inspiring is the lesson she is learning from her dad while running the business. The video, showcasing the little girl building a venture from scratch with the support of her father and grandmother, is currently going viral on social media.





It was posted on Instagram by Purva Gharat, a content creator who loves capturing candid moments with her camera. "Met this 7-year-old selling lemonade on the street with her dad and grandma," read an excerpt from her caption.





While speaking about the inspiration behind the ventured, the girl's father said that the idea was picked up from a book they read. It was Robert Kiyosaki's Rich Dad Poor Dad. "We both are reading a book called Rich Dad Poor Dad. In the very first chapter, the two boys together start a business, even without knowing the consequences. So we wanted to start a business, and we wanted to verify that before we go to the next chapter. What's gonna happen? How can we relate this to the book?"

The man continued, "The two boys are 9 years old and my daughter is 7 years old," further revealing how the lemonade business was actually his daughter's idea. He added, "When she got here, she said, I wanna own a lemonade store. She said that herself. Then I said, okay, I'm gonna support you with that."





Praising this unique method of teaching, Purva wrote in her caption, "They both are reading the book together and he's teaching her what he learned from that book: to dream, to build, and to believe early. At 7, she's already learning about financial freedom. And honestly? We need more parents like this. Parents who teach their kids things that actually matter not just grades, but how to think, create, and take charge of their future!! More Power To Them."





Take a look at the video here:

The video has been widely loved by social media users.





One user said, "She is collecting lessons and the experience at the age of seven. OMG!! Keep it up cutie!"





Another mentioned, "Her dad's encouragement is just next-level."





"Good parents support," read a comment.





A thoughtful comment noted, "I understand that the little girls selling balloons are doing so because of their circumstances, but what's truly commendable is the girl selling lemonade, despite coming from a well-to-do family, her parents still want her to start from the basics. That's something you rarely see in other families."





Someone even recalled their favourite phrase from the book: "The rich don't work for money. They make money work for them."

We are simply in love with the little girl's lemonade business and the inspiration behind it.