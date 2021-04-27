Among all the videos on the internet that go viral, pet videos are the most common. From furry felines to cute canines, there are so many pets that catch the fancy of internet users. We have often seen how animals too love food as much as humans do. Several viral videos show how pooches drool for food, eagerly awaiting to devour their favourite treats. However, a recent viral video shows that dogs can be quite disciplined and well-behaved while eating food too. Take a look at the video that surfaced on Reddit:

(Also Read: Here's Why Armenian Perok Cake Is Reddit's Favourite Comfort Food)

The video was shared by Reddit user u/MeliaDanae on the sub-Reddit r/MadeMeSmile, where it received over 2.7k upvotes. In the short 11-second clip, we can see how the Reddit user is offering a bite of a star-shaped nugget snack to her pet pug. The pug looks at her with adorable eyes, as if trying to understand her instructions. Then, he cutely takes a single bite from the snack.

Reddit users were pleasantly surprised to see how obedient the pet pug was. Some commented that they had expected him to jump on the snack. Others couldn't get over the cute video and admit to watching it multiple times.

Take a look at the reactions:

(Also Read: Cheese Kept Disappearing From Fridge, Thief Turned Out To Be Adorable Dog)

We definitely think this is one of the most adorable videos we have come across in the recent past! What did you think of the pet pooch's cute clip? Tell us in the comments below.