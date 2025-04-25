Ever had that moment when you are about to enjoy your favourite junk food, and someone reminds you that the food might add some extra kilos to your weight? Super annoying, right? Well, Ali Asgar's latest Instagram video totally captures that vibe. In the clip, the comedian is just about to dig into a juicy burger – but it is the hilarious background audio that steals the show.





It says, “Yadi aapka vazan prithvi par 100 kg hai, to Mangal greh par 30 kg hoga aur Chand par matr 16 kg hoga. Matlab aap motey bilkul nahi hain, balki aap galat greh par hain. Khan-paan bilkul na badlein, greh badlein. [If your weight on Earth is 100 kg, it would be 30 kg on Mars and just 16 kg on the Moon. So, you are not overweight – you're just on the wrong planet. Don't change your diet, change your planet.]”

On hearing this, Ali flashes a big smile and happily munches on his burger. The comedian's LOL caption reads, “Looking for new planet … pls suggest”





Ali Asgar's fans made sure to share their reactions in the comments section.





A fan wrote, “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.”





“Let us go to another planet then,” joked a person.





Someone else said, “Keep eating. You will be shifted very soon.”





An Instagrammer asked, “If you are thin, then which planet should you go to?”





A section of people labelled this video as a “motivational speech.”





A comment read, “Ali Bhai, keep eating and increasing the weight on Earth — help prevent the Earth from shaking due to earthquakes!”





“Junk food planet has invited you,” echoed a few.





What are your views on Ali Asgar's foodie video? Tell us in the comments below.