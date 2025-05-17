It's always a delight when Neena Gupta shares a page from her culinary diaries. The film veteran is a self-proclaimed foodie, and her Instagram posts are clear proof. On Saturday, May 17, the actress treated fans to another gastronomical affair. Neena Gupta kicked off her weekend by indulging in a plate of soft and crispy moong dal paratha. Considered a breakfast staple, this beloved Indian flatbread is cooked with a savoury blend of yellow lentils and aromatic spices. Neena Gupta relished the golden-brown paratha, stuffed with what appeared to be coriander leaves. She topped it off with a dollop of butter, adding an extra layer of richness to her meal. Her playful side note read, “Moong dal paratha khao, prabhu ke gun gao (Eat moong dal paratha and sing praises of the Lord).”





Also Read: "Carbonated Chaas" - X User's Recipe For Special 'Yoghurt Drink' Goes Viral, Indians React

Watch Neena Gupta's Instagram story below:

Great food and great company are all that you need to create unforgettable memories. Neena Gupta knows this feeling all too well. Previously, the Badhaai Ho actress posted a lovely snap on Instagram featuring her husband, Vivek Mehra. The duo engaged in a joyful conversation, as was evident from Neena Gupta's happy smile. But our foodie vision instantly noticed the scrumptious breakfast arranged on a plate before them. The couple's morning meal comprised two boiled eggs and a couple of freshly bakes toasts. A nutritious salad spread contained sliced tomatoes, cabbage and lettuce leaves. A separate bowl filled with butter was also kept on the table. Yummy! Click here to read the full story.

Neena Gupta loves to start her day by eating healthy. On one such Sunday, the veteran actress dug into a plate of Indori-style poha. Unlike typical variations, Indori poha is steamed, not sautéed, making the dish extra light and fluffy. Neena Gupta garnished the delicious platter with roasted peanuts, finely chopped onions, bay leaves and a generous sprinkle of sev. For a sweet touch, she also enjoyed crispy-juicy jalebis. After all, a little sweet indulgence never hurts anyone, right? Read on to know more.





Also Read: How Is Strawberry Cake Made In Japan Factory? Viral Video Reveals The Artistry





Neena Gupta's epicurean tales are a flavorful combination of tradition and simplicity.