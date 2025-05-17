In India, we do not wait for a fruit to ripen before we dig in — we like our food raw, green and full of flavours. From raw mango pickles that tingle your taste buds to crispy raw banana chips that make the perfect chai-time snack, our love for unripe produce knows no bounds. Green papaya? Perfect for curry. Tender jackfruit? A veg biryani star. Even flowers like the kumro phool (pumpkin blossom) find their way into our frying pans as delicious pakoras.

Now, a video capturing this very sentiment is making waves on Instagram. Shared by the page @guru_laila, the reel features a foreign couple who have now made India their home — and clearly, they have picked up on some of our quirkiest culinary habits. “In India, there is no such a thing as something is too green to eat,” the man says in the video. He goes on to list everything from green mangoes and bananas to jackfruit and even pumpkin flowers, all of which are relished before they have had a chance to ripen. “When it is a flower, you can make pakora. When it is raw, cook it in a sabji. When it is ripe, eat it as it is. That's so amazing. Is there something else unusual you eat?” read the text attached to the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video sparked a wave of comments from Desis.

A user wrote, “Soo true...You are here now, there is a lot to see and learn.”

Another added, “As an Indian, I didn't realise that I eat so many things raw. I have been doing it routinely without even realising it.”

“Yup!! Most of the greens are edible. We cook them and eat them. Some are eaten in raw form,” read a comment.

A person said, “Yes, we are very good at making something out of anything.”

A desi foodie wrote, “Nothing goes waste in India, next video should be on how yesterday's food is recycled, roti into fried roti, yesterday's rice into fried rice with tamarind and lemon, yesterday's dal into dal tadka and so on.”

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments.