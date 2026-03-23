Concerns about hygiene and food quality in hostel messes are not new. Students across various campuses frequently raise issues ranging from undercooked meals and unclean utensils to poor sanitation in kitchen areas. Such incidents often spark conversations about the need for stronger monitoring, stricter safety standards, and better accountability from hostel administration. Recently, one such case from the University Institute of Technology, RGPV in Bhopal has drawn widespread attention online after a student allegedly discovered what he believed to be a lizard in his mess food, reigniting the debate on food safety in hostels.





The student says he noticed the unusual object while eating and immediately brought it to the attention of the mess staff. But the staff brushed aside his concern, claiming that it wasn't a lizard at all - just a piece of capsicum. Shared by X user @gharkekalesh, the video shows a thali filled with dal, sabzi, and roti. The student can be heard asking the mess staff, "Bhai saab, yeh kya hai, dekh lo." (Brother, please see what this is.)





The staff member responds, "Shimla mirch hai yaar." (It's capsicum, man.) The student then says, "Yeh pahu hai iske. Chipkali hai, uski aankh nikal rahi thi." (This is its skin. It's a lizard - its eye was popping out.) To prove otherwise, the staff member proceeds to take a bite of the vegetable, demonstrating that it is not a lizard.

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"UIT RGPV Bhopal: A student allegedly claimed that there was a lizard in his mess food. When he complained, the staff denied it, saying it was capsicum, and later ate it to prove their point," read the caption of the post.

Check out the full X post below:

The internet was quick to react to the viral clip, flooding social media with humour, disbelief, and sharp commentary. Check out some of the comments below: "Complaint redressal itna aggressive tha ki evidence bhi kha gaye (The complaint redressal was so aggressive that they even ate the evidence)."

"When your defence strategy is literally to 'eat' the crime scene.

"Forget the lizard - the real story is the staff member who has apparently evolved to a point where they can digest reptiles just to win an argument. We're debating food safety, but honestly, the Bhopal mess worker deserves to be studied by science. If you can eat a lizard to prove it's capsicum, you've officially transcended human logic."

"Mess ka menu: capsicum or lizard? The staff did a live taste test to prove their point. This is Bhopal's real reality show - a shocked student on one side, a stunt-performing staff member on the other. This mess food controversy has turned education into a circus."

"When the hostel mess turns into a survival reality show."





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"Everyone watching the video is confused - I'm confused too. Was it a lizard or a piece of capsicum?"

Regardless of what the object really was, the incident has pushed hostel food hygiene back into the spotlight.