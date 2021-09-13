The internet is a source of many heartwarming stories from all over the world. We often come across acts of humanity that tug at our heartstrings and make us feel warm and fuzzy. In one such gesture we came across recently, a street food vendor from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh served free Pani Puri to all visitors on Sunday. The reason behind this generosity was rather sweet - he was celebrating the birth of his daughter. He decided to share the good news with all his customers and delight them with free servings of the street-style treat.





Anchal Gupta is the name of the vendor who has a chaat stall in the Kolar area of Bhopal. The 30-year-old has become a proud parent to a baby girl. He told PTI that the birth of his daughter was a dream for him. "The birth of the baby girl is a dream come true for me. Since I got married, I always wanted a daughter, but I was first blessed with a son two years back," said Gupta. "Beti hai, to kal hai (future is possible with daughters)," he added.





Pani Puri is a popular snack and known by many names across the country.

The enticing offer indeed grabbed eyeballs in Bhopal, and a large number of people turned up to try Pani Puri at Gupta's stall. Customers congratulated Gupta for both the birth of his daughter and his decision to share the joy with everyone. He ended up serving Pani Puri worth Rs. 35,000-40,000/- from Sunday afternoon till evening. However, he said that this amount did not matter to him as the joy of having a daughter meant more to him than anything else.





If there's one snack that is unanimously loved across the country, it has to be Pani Puri. Known by different names across cities, the popular street food is made with a crispy outer shell stuffed with potato, chutney, and teekha pani.





Recently, another city in Madhya Pradesh had garnered recognition for its street food. Two vendors in the city of Indore had received the 'Clean Street Food Hub' certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The tag is valid for two years and is assessed on several factors.