South Indian cuisine is soulful. Be it dosa, idli, vada, or sambhar rice, each of the dishes are comforting and offer a burst of flavours to the palate. So much so that its popularity has broken the barriers and today it is well-accepted across India and abroad. It seems Australian MasterChef Gary Mehigan too feels the same. Wonder how we know that? We suggest, checking out his latest post on Instagram.

Chef Gary Mehigan was recently in India and during his stay in Bengaluru, he decided to stop by a popular cafe to relish some authentic South Indian delicacies. Guess where he went? Let us spill the beans for you. As per the video, Chef Gary was at the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe, where he had ragi dosa, ghee roast dosa, medu vada, ghee podi idli, kesari bath, and of course, a refreshing glass of filter coffee.

"Well that was a 'proper' dosa...", he captioned the post on Instagram, adding, "I'll be back..."

Watch the post below:

In no time the post grabbed all the attention, with the desi foodies showering comments on the post. While some looked excited, some suggested other places in Bangalore, which according to them Chef Gary must try.

"He is more Indian than I am," wrote a person. Another person suggested, "The filter coffee in Indira Nagar is better."

A person wrote, "You must try Garlic Roast Dosa here. Also, please visit CTR for yumm Dosas in Bangalore. A comment read, "Gary is living "The Life" in India."