Let's admit - there's something very soothing about the cute animal videos that make us watch them on a repeat mode. Be it a dog playing with its master or an elephant eating bananas and watermelon - each of these videos melt our hearts and make us smile. Ever wondered why? We feel it's their innocent look and cute antics that work magic on us. Recently, we came across another such adorable video where a chipmunk was seen bingeing on hazelnuts. Posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden, this video clip shows a chipmunk sitting on miniature dining table and enjoying a plateful of hazelnuts. "Good times..." the post read. What grabbed our attention were its chubby cheeks. Sounds super cute, right?





Check out the video here:

The 16-second video, that was originally uploaded on August 18, 2021, went viral on Twitter in no time. Till date, it garnered almost 88k views, and hundreds of comments and replies.





While some were left amused, others shared their experiences with squirrels and chipmunks, in the comments below. "Nominated for best tweet of the day," read a comment. Another tweet read, "Sweet and hilarious! The miniatures are everything."





A third person shared an image of a squirrel playing with the dynamo and wrote, "So adorable."











Another Twitter user shared an image of a black squirrel waiting outside the window panes and wrote, "The come and knock on the window if lunch is late."











Aren't they adorable? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.