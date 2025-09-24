Ever felt overwhelmed by your coffee-loving friend's order? You are not alone. Digital creator Sukriti recently shared one such relatable moment. In the hilarious video, the influencer documents her experience at a coffee meet with a friend. The clip comes with the point of view caption that reads, "When you have coffee with a coffee enthusiast." What happens at the end will surely leave you in splits. In the video, just as the waiter came to take the coffee order, Sukriti's coffee-loving friend jumped in and mentioned, "Wait, I'll make the order. I'll make the best coffee for you." To this, Sukriti thought, "Okay? Huh? I was making the order. Oh man, coffee lovers have such problems. I'm scared of the orders now."





Her friend then instructed, "We'll have an iced coffee, but I'll just tell you the specifications. We'll need one upside down and then half caff. No foam. Three-shot coffee. One pump of sugar-free cinnamon. Two pump vanilla and just whip it up like really lightly. Both of us will have that."

When the order came, Sukriti found the coffee actually good. But just as she was about to praise the iced coffee, her friend said, "Eww! They didn't get it right, man. You think it's good? How can you like this?" and yet again planned to get it exchanged.





The coffee enthusiast brought in the waiter and ordered, "Excuse me, can you please take this back? Just get me a regular flat white with oat milk, one pump of cinnamon powder and just make it extra hot for me. That's it. Tu bhi wapas karte hai, don't have this. And just tell him your specifications."





But the digital creator was left confused at this moment. Right when the waiter asked for her specifications, she mentioned, "Mere mein actually aap doodh daal dijiye ga. Paani. And? Adrak elaichi aur chai patti. (In my coffee, you just add milk. Water. And? Ginger, cardamom, and tea leaves.) Yeah!" Too funny, right? We bet chai-lovers would love it.

Watch the video here:

The video was instantly liked by foodies online.





A user expressed, "Loved it yaar."





Someone added, "Haha. Start to end, it was super gripping. Was stuck up with your expressions and had a huge smile."





A person tagged his friend, mentioning, "This is you in everything but coffee."





Many others showed their appreciation for the relatable moment.

Have you ever faced a similar situation? Let us know in the comments section below.