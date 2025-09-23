In an age where food delivery apps have become part of daily life, a woman claims to have found a way to order food online at home without paying the platform fee or commissions charged by aggregators. In a post going viral on X, the user said she has stopped ordering from Swiggy or Zomato. Instead, she calls restaurants directly to place her order. If the restaurant does not provide delivery, she books an Uber or Rapido to pick it up.





"Even after Rs 50-100 delivery cost, it's still cheaper than ordering on apps (thanks to their markups, platform fee, commissions). Net profitable (yes)," she wrote.











The post has sparked debate online. Some users said the workaround helps cut costs, while others pointed out that it may be too much effort for a small saving.





One user wrote, "Ordering from a restaurant website or app will also save money." Another asked, "What about the time that goes into calling and telling the Rapido to pick it up?"





A different user commented, "Damn so much work to save Rs 50-100?" On delivery apps in general, one post read, "Their core ICP is lazy people. Not smart people."





However, others felt the idea had merit. "It's a smart approach to cut down on hidden costs. The key is balancing savings with convenience, and if your local spots provide reliable service, this method makes perfect sense," one comment read.

In recent months, several social media users have voiced frustration over additional fees and charges on food delivery platforms, beyond the price of the food itself. Recently, a viral post also sparked conversation about Swiggy allegedly charging a "GST on rain fee."