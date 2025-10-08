Diljit Dosanjh is a self-proclaimed foodie. The ace singer and actor often shares his scrumptious culinary updates on social media. The latest glimpse into his foodie moments features a sneak peek of his cooking day at home. Diljit dropped a video of him making soya chunks sabzi with his cook on Instagram. The clip begins with the cook proclaiming, "This is our area." After which, Diljit adds, "And, this is our small kitchen, but our heart is very big. Today, we are going to make small but delicious soya chunks."





Diljit starts by boiling the soya chunks in water. After draining the excess water, the singer grinds the spices for the dish and adds ghee to a pan. The next step is to add curry leaves, garlic, onions, tomatoes and spices to the mix. He does it all with lot of energy and enthusiasm, while grooving to the music. Once the dish is ready, the duo brings it to the table and enjoys it with various side dishes.

Diljit Dosanjh's cooking videos have a fanbase of their own. Last month, the singer was in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for his Aura Tour. He shared a glimpse of his breakfast on Instagram. We could spot him enjoying a bowl of poha. The nutrient-rich dish is made from flattened rice and is further seasoned with mustard seeds and curry leaves.





In the shared clip, Diljit was heard talking about how he discovered poha in Malaysia. In the caption, he wrote the dish's name, followed by a chef's sticker. Read the full story here.





Before this, Diljit Dosanjh was seen relishing a bowl of Gotu Kola Sambol, a Sri Lankan salad also known as pennywort salad or Centella Asiatica leaves salad. The dish is made with finely chopped Gotu Kola leaves mixed with ingredients such as onion, tomato, chilli, grated coconut and lime juice. Here is the full story.

What do you think about Diljit's foodie adventures? Let us know in the comments section below.