An American woman's funny video mimicking the mannerisms of a chaiwala has left many Instagram users in splits. In the reel shared by @the_vernekar_family, we see Jessica holding a tray with mugs and a plate of samosas. In a sing-song manner, she calls out "Chai, chai. Samosas, samosas. Bhajji, bhajji. Chutney, chutney!" She does a little dance as she mouths the words. Off-camera, someone cautions her not to drop what she's holding. In the clip, we also see her mimicking the sing-song voice as she makes the tea at her home.

The same person from earlier, presumably her husband (who also features in other videos with her) asks her if she's trying to be like the popular Dolly Chaiwala. But she insists that she's "Jessica chaiwala." Furthermore, she says that her chai is creamy with malai and spices. Part of the caption reads, "Dolly American Chaiwala." Watch the complete video here. The reel has grabbed many eyeballs and won many hearts on Instagram. In the comments, many people responded with laughing emojis. Others shared positive words. Check out some of the reactions here:





"Cutest chai wali, adorable...I'm sure your chai will be super amazing."

"You are a sweet soul."





"Your energy and humour are contagious."





"You are my inspiration."





"Your samosas look delicious."





"I like to see u all enjoying all Indian food. Perhaps I feel proud of you for preparing all Indian food so perfectly, with ease and due respect. I don't know if I could do this in your place. Hat's off."





"Love you guys you guys are so funny. Jess, I love how you embrace the Indian culture."





"The way she was moving she was looking like a robot."





Before this, a video of a German woman making boondi for laddoos went viral. She mentioned that "Cooking outside gives a totally different comfort and feeling. Just took me back to India." Click here to read the full story.

