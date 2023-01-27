What happens when you take your job way too seriously? You often end up creating issues for others. We recently came across one such instance that left us in splits. A food delivery agent, allegedly from UberEats, interrupted an ongoing basketball game in the United States, in an attempt to deliver an order. Yes, you heard that right! The delivery agent went onto the basketball court while looking for the person who had ordered McDonald's in between the game. The video of the incident was uploaded on Twitter by a person, identified as Connor Newell. And in no time, it grabbed the attention of the internet. "This is true. He wandered around for 10 minutes but ultimately delivered the order," the caption read, Watch the video here:





In the video, we could see the food delivery agent walking on the basketball court with the ordered food in hand. In fact, due to the incident, the organisers had to pause the game for a while. According to a report by ESPN, a commentator at the match was heard saying, "Was he going to deliver the McDonald's to somebody on the court? Can we rule that out?" Reportedly, the McDonald's meal was later delivered to a referee, who had placed the order.





As soon as the video was uploaded on social media, people started reacting to it. While some appreciated the delivery partner's dedication towards his job, others raised concerns over security during the game.





"Did they just let him in? Or did he buy a ticket," a person asked in the comments section. Another person further questioned, "Who is he delivering the food to? This is important information." A third comment read, "I think "Delivery Person walking onto the court to deliver UberEats" is an all-time college basketball moment. Like, maybe right below the Jalen Suggs half-courter from a couple of years ago? Shout out to Pittsburgh man. What a beautiful place."





However, TMZ further reported that some speculate this incident to be a prank as the delivery partner was allegedly wearing a microphone.















