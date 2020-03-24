Watch: Here Are Some Ways That May Help You Stop Drinking Soda

Highlights Drink 2 litres of water everyday

Soft drinks and sodas have long been touted as disease booster. From weight gain to increasing cholesterol level, these sugary drinks may affect every human in several ways. A research, published in Circulation: Journal of the American Heart Association, stated that these sugary drinks may be associated with an increased risk of death from cardiovascular diseases. Another study, published in journal JAMA Pediatrics, found that cola consumption during pregnancy effect the unborn babies. The study stated that it increases the risk of obesity in the new-born. Hence, giving up on sodas and sugary drinks has always been advised by experts world-wide.





According to Michael Jacobson, executive director of the Advocacy Group Center for Science in the Public Interest, "You have to make up your mind to give it up."





Here Are Some Ways You May Opt For Giving Up On Drinking Soda:

1. Switching to diet soda and slowly decreasing it may help in quitting sugary drinks in the longer run.





2. Sodas contain caffeine, which can be addictive. Hence, going caffeine-free may make the transition smoother.





3. Keep non-soda drinks handy, which can be consumed when you have the urge of drinking soda. This will make giving up on soda much easier.

4. It is always advised to drink enough water (2 litres per day) because several people opt for sodas or similar tastier drinks to quench their thirst.





Try these ways out and see if you can give up on sodas for a better and healthy life!







