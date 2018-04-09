Baking Soda Benefits: 11 Health And Beauty Benefits To Look Out For!

Highlights There are baking soda benefits that you may be unaware of

Baking soda is sodium bicarbonate that is generally used in baked goods. In its natural form, baking soda is known as nahcolite that is a part of the natural mineral natron. Natron contains large amounts of sodium bicarbonate, which has been used for quite some years now. It is believed that Egyptians used natron as soap for its cleansing properties. Soon after, people started manufacturing and selling the compound we know as baking soda.



Baking soda benefits: Health benefits

1. Baking soda is a natural antacid

One of the baking soda benefits includes neutralising agent. Acid reflux is a common condition where stomach acid flows from the stomach back in to the oesophagus. This process of acid may irritate your oesophagus and cause heart burn, a burning feeling that can occur anywhere between the abdomen and throat. Sodium bicarbonate in baking soda neutralises the stomach acid and relieves the many symptoms of acid reflux and other stomach related issues.

2. Known to be a natural alkalising agent

It is known to be a natural alkalising agent. This non-toxic substance is used to reduce the effect of acid and inflammation in the body and treat most ailments. It is one of the best natural remedies for balancing the body's pH level and for improving overall health. Excess acid in the body can up the risk of osteoporosis, arthritis, et al.

3. Helps alleviate urinary tract infections

Baking soda and water solution is known to act as a protective barrier against urinary tract infections; it is due to its ability to reduce acid levels in urine. UTI, which is a very common condition that develops in women, this inexpensive remedy comes handy to you.



4. It is known to be an exercise enhancer

The lactic acid released during physical activity or rigorous workouts has a tendency to accumulate in muscles and joints, creating stiffness and muscular fatigue. To prevent this from happening and affecting your physical performance, baking soda benefits come to your rescue. Drinking baking soda diluted in water can help control the condition.

5. Boosts kidney function

As an alkaline substance, baking soda reduces acid levels in the body and helps to keep the pH levels in check. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN), the rate of decline in kidney function was greatly reduced - about two-thirds slower than in patients as compared to those who didn't take baking soda.



6. Treats gout and other joint problems

High levels of uric acid in the urine and blood in tissues throughout the body cause pain and chronic diseases like arthritis and gout. Baking soda helps neutralise the excess acid and is used as an effective remedy.



Baking soda benefits: Beauty benefits

1. Makes for an amazing exfoliator

Baking soda is an excellent skin exfoliator; it is mildly abrasive in nature that helps remove the dead skin cells and allow new cell production, further giving a glow to the skin. All you need to do is to dilute baking soda in water and apply it on your face in a circular motion. Do not use this solution daily; instead, use it twice a week only.



2. Prevents Acne

Baking soda reduces the inflammation on the skin and lowers the chances of developing acne and pimples. Its anti-bacterial properties help prevent breakouts on the skin.

3. Perfect for dark lips

Known as a popular cleansing agent, baking soda benefits dark lips too. All you need to do is to add honey and baking soda together and mix well. Apply it on your lips for two to three minutes before washing it off with water.



4. Helps in teeth whitening

Baking soda is the most convenient toothpaste that helps give bright pearly whites. It helps remove the plaque on teeth, thanks to its abrasive nature. It may also help in removing discolouration due to the alkaline power it possesses.

5. A basic ingredient for hair care

While there is no scientific proof of baking soda being used as a perfect haircare solution, it is said that this ingredient helps soften your tresses and further promotes hair growth.

This magic kitchen ingredient deserves more attention that it actually gets. Make sure you bring these baking soda benefits to your rescue!