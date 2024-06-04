If you are versed with viral parenting videos on social media, you must have come across the popular 'chocolate challenge'. This challenge involves putting a piece of chocolate, candy or cake in front of your toddler and instructing them to not eat it until you come back. The parent then goes out of the room for about a minute, leaving the child alone with a tempting sweet treat. Now all this is being recorded, and the viewers get to see the kids' reactions when left alone. Will they eat the chocolate or follow their parents' instructions? This trend has resulted in some of the most adorable and hilarious videos on social media. Recently, actor David Henrie, who rose to popularity with his role as Selena Gomez's brother in the Disney show 'Wizards of Waverly Place', tried this challenge with his little daughter Gemma Clare. The adorable video has gone viral with 1.6 million views.





In the clip, Gemma can be seen looking super happy at the sight of the chocolate that she tries to grab immediately after a piece is taken out. But her father explains gently to not "eat it until I get back." The next part of the video is adorable when we see the little girl trying her best to keep her hands off the chocolate. Will she succeed? See for yourselves!

"It's time for my littlest to embark on her inaugural CHOCOLATE CHALLENGE!!! Let's see if I have been a good parent thus far," reads the caption of the video.

Watch the full video here:







As seen in the video, the little girl is tempted to eat the chocolate but patiently waits for a full minute. Then her proud dad comes back running happily towards her and hugs her. As soon as he says, "Now you can eat it," the kid grabs and enjoys the piece of chocolate. "I did it," she happily says.

Here are some sweet reactions to the video in the comments section:





"She is adorable. Super self-control," a user wrote. Another added, "Her little "I did it" she is so cute!"





"I am surprised that she did it. I would've thought for sure she would've caved man she is so strong for not caving in and she is so darn cute," a viewer praised. A comment read, "She was so tempted but baby girl prospered, she's the cutest." A user joked, "She has more control than me."