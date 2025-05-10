Home-cooked meals are an emotion. They are prepared with love and warmth that truly feels like home with every bite. From mom's simmering hot dal-chawal to grandma's soft and juicy parathas – every meal is guaranteed to satisfy your soul. Watching videos of Vijay Nischal, an 85-year-old content creator on Instagram, gives you the same feeling. Lovingly known as “Dadi,” she often treats her followers to delicious homemade recipes and also imparts cooking lessons to foodies. Vijay Nischal's fun-loving personality and sweet way of interacting have made her a favourite among many.





Also Read: Viral Recipe: This Baked Tomato Soup Is So Delicious And Ready In A Jiffy





Recently, the beloved granny shared the recipe for soya chilli and won hearts all over again. Before starting the preparation, she playfully said, “Kyun, aa gaya na exam ka result? Ho gayi na pant dheeli? Toh aao, khilate hain tumhe tasty soya chilli. (Got your exam results? Feeling the pressure now? Come on then, let's cheer you up with some tasty soya chilli).”

To begin with, she put boiled soya chunks into a bowl. Next, she added yogurt, along with one tablespoon each of salt, red chilli powder, black pepper and refined flour. After mixing the ingredients, she made round balls out of the mixture. Then, she poured refined oil into a pan and fried the chunks until they turned golden brown.





In a different pan, the expert home-chef added oil, garlic, green chillies, chopped onions and capsicum. She blended the ingredients before pouring in one cup of water. Then, she added one tablespoon each of ketchup, chilli sauce, salt, black pepper and soy sauce. Finally, the fried soya chunks were added and mixed thoroughly. Voila! Soya chilli was ready to be savoured.





Also Read: Viral Recipe: The Custard Toast Is The Latest Food Trend That You Must Try

Needless to say, the internet simply loved the video.





“So cute Dadi,” gushed one user.





“It's my fav side dish.. We have been having this since childhood,” confessed a foodie.





“She roasted us and cooked the food like nothing happened,'” read a humorous remark.





“Dadi got personal, but the dish is (heart emoji),” admitted one person.





An individual thanked “dadi, for the recipe.”





“Dadi muje apni beti banalo (Dadi, please make me your daughter),” requested a user playfully.





So far, the video has received over 1.5 million views.