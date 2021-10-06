The internet has a plethora of interesting and unique food trends to try. These simple and quick recipes aren't just easy to put together, but also wholesome and delicious. Remember the Feta pasta that had gone viral last year? All you needed to do was to put together tomatoes, olive oil and Feta cheese and bake it all together and mix with boiled pasta. Now, food bloggers have come up with a soup spinoff of the same recipe. This baked tomato soup is not just super quick and easy to make, but also wholesome and delicious. Take a look:
The viral recipe for the Tomato soup has been widely circulated across social media including Instagram and YouTube. The original recipe was shared by London-based blogger Shico Cooks and it soon became a trending video across the internet.
The unique part about the baked Tomato soup is the use of a French garlic cheese called Boursin. The soft and creamy cheese involves the use of herbs and spices and is available in plenty of flavours in the market. In this viral recipe, tomatoes, onions, garlic cloves, and Boursin cheese are baked in the oven until well done. You can also use any other cheese of your choice. Then, once the ingredients mix well together, they are all blended and served as a soup.
How simple, right? We bet this baked Tomato soup will become your go-to recipe. Try it today!
Here Is The Full Recipe For Baked Tomato Soup By Food Blogger Shico Cooks:
Ingredients:
- 450-500g tomatoes
- 1 onion
- 1 Whole garlic
- 1 Boursin cheese (garlic and herbs)
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 1 tsp oregano
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
- Preheat oven to 200C. Drizzle 2 tbsp of olive oil over the baking dish.
- Add tomatoes, quartered onion, garlic (cut off the top), paprika, oregano, salt and pepper and the remaining olive oil, then mix well together.
- Place the Boursin cheese in the middle and bake for 30-35 minutes until veggies are soft and browning slightly.
- Squeeze the garlic and place all veggies with Boursin cheese into a blender or food processor to purée the soup. Serve with croutons and basil.
