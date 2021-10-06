The internet has a plethora of interesting and unique food trends to try. These simple and quick recipes aren't just easy to put together, but also wholesome and delicious. Remember the Feta pasta that had gone viral last year? All you needed to do was to put together tomatoes, olive oil and Feta cheese and bake it all together and mix with boiled pasta. Now, food bloggers have come up with a soup spinoff of the same recipe. This baked tomato soup is not just super quick and easy to make, but also wholesome and delicious. Take a look:











The viral recipe for the Tomato soup has been widely circulated across social media including Instagram and YouTube. The original recipe was shared by London-based blogger Shico Cooks and it soon became a trending video across the internet.





The unique part about the baked Tomato soup is the use of a French garlic cheese called Boursin. The soft and creamy cheese involves the use of herbs and spices and is available in plenty of flavours in the market. In this viral recipe, tomatoes, onions, garlic cloves, and Boursin cheese are baked in the oven until well done. You can also use any other cheese of your choice. Then, once the ingredients mix well together, they are all blended and served as a soup.

Tomato soup is a classic recipe that never goes out of style.

How simple, right? We bet this baked Tomato soup will become your go-to recipe. Try it today!

Here Is The Full Recipe For Baked Tomato Soup By Food Blogger Shico Cooks:

Ingredients:

450-500g tomatoes

1 onion

1 Whole garlic

1 Boursin cheese (garlic and herbs)

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Method: