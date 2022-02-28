If you are a vegetarian, there's no way you can resist the juicy, succulent and flavourful snacks made out of soya. Soya infused with the flavours of various spices, chutneys and cooked until perfection- is enough to satiate your taste buds and appetite at the same time. And the best part about soya is it is super easy and quick to make, you can make it at home for your family or when you have unexpected guests visit and even to accompany your 'sham ki chai. Trust us, this ingredient will never disappoint you. Considering this, here we bring you a list of 7 quick and easy soya snacks you can make in a jiffy. Whether you're short on time or just too lazy to cook or simply too hungry to wait, these soya snacks will come in handy.





Also Read: 13 Best Soya Recipes | Easy Soya Recipes | Popular Soya Recipes





So, if you are wondering what those recipes are, it's time for us to reveal the surprise. Take a look below.

Soya 65, Chilli Soya Nuggets And More: 7 Soya Snacks Recipes You Must Try:

1. Chilli Soya Nuggets

Let's kick-start the list with this one. This chunky, chewy and chilly starter is a real show-stealer. And it is super easy to make. All you need are the soya chunks that you can easily find in any of your local grocery stores, some sauces and spices. Find the complete recipe here.

2. Soya Sandwich

Considering the long-listed benefits of soya, here we bring you another delicious and nutritious soya recipe. It is called a Soya sandwich. If you are wondering how to start consuming soya more often, this recipe is a great option to give you a head-start. Click here.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

3. Soya 65

Trying this south Indian version of soya 65 is worth a shot. This recipe is prepared with fried soya chunks and a tasty blend of spices; click here for the complete recipe. For more 65 recipes, you can click here.

4. Soya Stir Fry

Next up is this utterly delicious stir fry recipe. Cooked with onions, tomatoes and a pool of masalas, this soya stir fry will surely become your go-to recipe in no time. You can eat it as is or serve it with roti and steamed rice alongside. For the full recipe, click here.

5. Soya Poha

If you are one of those who likes to experiment in the kitchen, this recipe is a must-try! Be it for breakfast or as an evening snack, this poha recipe can be eaten anytime. Wondering how to make it? Click here.

6. Protein-Packed Soya Chaat

Here we bring you a unique soya chaat recipe that is nutritious to the core and can be put together in just a few minutes. Made with soya bean chunks, tomato, onion, ginger, garlic and a few kitchen spices, this dish is a treasure trove of protein and other essential nutrients. Try it out! Click here for the recipe.

7. Soya Manchurian Porcupine

Love to experiment? This recipe will perfectly fit the bill for you. This chunky and amazing recipe uses the goodness of easily accessible ingredients like soya bean, tomato ketchup, ginger, garlic, soya sauce and some uncooked rice. Find the recipe here.





Now that you know everything, head straight to the kitchen, try out these simple yet delectable vegetarian snacks recipes and let us know how they turned out in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!



