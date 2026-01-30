In Japan, food and rituals go hand in hand. Even something as simple as tea is treated with deep respect. It is not rushed. It is enjoyed slowly. And it marks new beginnings in a calm, thoughtful way. That spirit was on full display when Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, hosted the first tea gathering of the new year. The tradition is known in Japan as Hatsugama. It is a special tea ceremony that welcomes the new year with warmth and grace. The ambassador shared glimpses of the gathering on his Instagram handle. The pictures showed him along with his Indian colleagues at his residence. Everyone was seen sitting on the floor, just like in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony.





The mood looked relaxed and joyful. At the centre of it all was matcha. The green tea was prepared in the most traditional way. Alongside the tea were Japanese sweets called wagashi. These delicate treats are usually paired with matcha and are known for their subtle sweetness and beautiful designs.





The decor added another thoughtful touch. Cute little horse decorations were placed around the space. This is because, as per the Chinese lunisolar calendar, 2026 is the Year of the Horse. FYI: the Chinese lunisolar calendar follows a 12-year cycle. Each year is represented by an animal. The order moves through Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.

In his caption, Ono Keiichi wrote, "Hosted Hatsugama, the first tea gathering of the year, at my residence. Enjoyed serving #matcha to my Indian colleagues and sharing Japanese tea culture. To mark the Year of the Horse, I prepared horse-themed decorations and sweets. A warm and meaningful start to the year."





What Is Hatsugama?

Hatsugama is the first tea ceremony of the new year in Japan. It is a long-standing tradition that marks fresh beginnings. The word literally refers to the first time the tea kettle is used in the new year. This ceremony is usually held in January and is seen as a moment of renewal and gratitude. During Hatsugama, everything is done with extra care. From the way the tea room is set up to how the matcha is prepared, every detail matters. The host often uses special utensils that are brought out only for this occasion. Seasonal decorations are also an important part of the ceremony.





Matcha is the main focus. It is whisked slowly and served in a calm setting. Guests are encouraged to be present in the moment and enjoy the experience. Along with tea, traditional sweets are served. These balance the bitterness of matcha and are often shaped to reflect the season or the zodiac animal of the year.





More than just a tea ritual, Hatsugama is about togetherness. It is a quiet way to welcome the year ahead.