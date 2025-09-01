Ask any Indian what their comfort food is, and chances are that biryani will be near the top of the list. Let us agree, biryani is not just a dish. It is an emotion, a weekend ritual, a wedding staple, and sometimes, even a reason for heated discussion. From the smoky dum of Hyderabad to the fragrant aloo-laced version in Kolkata, biryani comes in many avatars. But what is even more fascinating is the kind of people who swear by it. You heard us. If you pay attention, you will notice that different types of biryanis have their own personality and loyalists across India and beyond.





Some chase spice, some defend potatoes, and some will not touch it unless it is layered and slow-cooked. So, why not decode the types of biryani lovers across India? Whether you are a purist, an experimenter, or a veggie loyalist, this guide will help you find your biryani tribe... and maybe spark a few friendly food fights along the way. Let us dig in.





Also Read: 5 Signs That Prove You Are The Ultimate Biryani Lover

What Makes Biryani Different From Other Rice Dishes?

Unlike pulao or khichdi, biryani is layered, slow-cooked, and deeply spiced. It is not just rice mixed with meat or vegetables; it is a blend of textures and aromas crafted with intent. The rice is often parboiled separately, the meat marinated for hours, and the final dish sealed and cooked on dum to let the flavours meld. Each grain carries fragrance, and each bite tells a story. From saffron and kewra to fried onions and ghee, biryani is a dish of deliberate indulgence. And that is what sets it apart.

Regional Biryani Styles That India Swears By:

India is a biryani map in itself, with each region lending its own stamp of flavours. Hyderabadi biryani is smoky and rich, Kolkata biryani comes with its signature potato, and Lucknowi biryani is delicate with saffron. Down south, Thalassery biryani is light and fragrant, while Tamil Nadu has peppery Chettinad biryani and Dindigul biryani with tangy notes. Mumbai's Bohri biryani has a distinct smoky touch, while Delhi is known for its Mughlai-style richness. This diversity means there is a biryani for every mood, and every biryani lover has a favourite regional anchor.





Also Read: Sofiana Biryani: This Biryani Is Truly A Hidden Gem Of Hyderabadi Cuisine (Recipe Inside)

Photo Credit: iStock

The 8 Types Of Biryani Lovers Across India And Beyond:

1. The Ones Who Love Dum Biryani

They will wait patiently for that slow-cooked magic, because they know nothing beats rice sealed with spices and meat in a dum handi. For them, biryani is not just food - it is a commitment.





Typical traits of dum purists:

They will not tolerate shortcuts like pressure cooking

They are obsessed with rice texture and meat tenderness

According to them, biryani is incomplete without raita or salan

They will argue that biryani is a heritage dish and probably own a degchi

Why dum biryani is special?





Dum biryani is all about slow cooking and layering. Raw marinated meat is placed between layers of partially cooked rice, sealed with dough, and cooked on a low flame to let the flavours infuse gradually. This method creates a depth that quick cooking methods simply cannot match.





Go-to favourites: Hyderabadi Kacchi Biryani, Lucknowi/Awadhi Biryani

2. The Ones Who Think Potato Makes It Perfect

Kolkata biryani fans, this is your cue. For this tribe, the aloo is not a filler - it is the star. And yes, they will defend this choice till the end of time.





Typical traits of aloo loyalists:

They will fight anyone who says aloo does not belong in biryani

They love subtle flavours and fragrant rice

They always prefer mutton over chicken

They are nostalgic eaters, linking biryani to Durga Puja feasts and old-school restaurants like Arsalan or Shiraz

Why are potatoes added to Kolkata biryani?





The story goes back to Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, who brought Awadhi biryani to Kolkata during his exile. Some believe that due to budget constraints, his cooks added potatoes to stretch the dish without losing flavour. Others argue that potatoes, being a prized import at the time, were deliberately added by the Nawab. Either way, over time, the aloo became iconic, absorbing spices like a sponge and adding a soft, earthy contrast to the fragrant rice and meat.





Also Read: 5 Dum-Style Biryani Recipes Every Biryani Lover Must Try

3. The Ones Who Want It Extra Spicy

No matter how much heat is already in it, they will ask for more. Green chillies, red chilli powder, and mirchi ka salan on the side, the spicier, the better. Sweat and tears are part of the flavour profile.





Typical traits of spice seekers:

They may carry green chillies in their tiffin box

They judge biryani by its punch, not its aroma

They love pairing cold drinks or curd with their biryani

Spiciest biryanis in India:





Andhra-style biryani takes the crown, especially the fry piece version packed with red chilli and garam masala. Chettinad biryani from Tamil Nadu is not far behind, known for its pepper-heavy masala. Then there is Donne biryani from Karnataka, which uses a green chilli base with a rustic edge. These biryanis are for those who believe sweat is part of the flavour profile.





Also Read: Chicken Mandi Biryani Recipe: How To Make This Tasty Rice Dish In 7 Simple Steps

Photo Credit: iStock

4. The Ones Who Only Eat The Rice

They politely leave the chicken or mutton untouched, happily digging into the masala-soaked grains. Meat? Not their concern.





Personality traits:

Selective

Low maintenance

Probably the friend who eats fries while others order burgers

5. The Ones Who Love Veg Biryani

Contrary to popular belief, there are vegetarian biryani lovers who take pride in it. Whether it is jackfruit biryani or Tamil Nadu-style vegetable biryani, they know flavour does not always require meat.





Popular veg biryani options:

Kathal Biryani

Paneer Biryani

Aloo Biryani

Kabuli Chana Biryani

Soya Biryani

Mushroom Biryani

Why does veg biryani count as biryani?





While pulao is typically a one-pot dish with sautéed vegetables and rice, veg biryani, when made right, is layered, slow-cooked, and infused with spices just like its meat counterpart. Kathal biryani, for instance, mimics the texture of mutton, while paneer and mushroom versions offer richness and depth.

6. The Ones Who Say Only Homemade Biryani Counts

They are not impressed by restaurant menus or fancy delivery apps. For them, the only biryani that matters is the one slow-cooked at home with family recipes. To them, everything else is just pulao in disguise.





Typical traits of DIY chefs:

They are obsessed with marination time and rice soaking

They own a spice rack that rivals a professional kitchen

They often host biryani parties to showcase their skills

They are very particular about the rice-meat ratio and their secret masala

How to make perfect biryani at home





Patience is key. Marinate the meat for 4-6 hours, soak the rice for 30 minutes, and always use whole spices for depth. Then comes the layering - alternate rice and meat, with fried onions, saffron milk, and ghee in between. Cook on dum, sealing the pot to trap the steam. The secret is not only in the ingredients but in the timing, the layering, and the care you put into it.





Also Read: How To Make Authentic Lucknowi Mutton Biryani

7. The Ones Who Need Raita With Every Bite

Cucumber, boondi, onion, mint - it doesn't matter, but raita must always be there. These are the people who believe biryani is incomplete without that cool, tangy sidekick. For them, raita is not a condiment; it is the ultimate balancing act that makes every bite perfect.





Personality traits:

Carry an emotional attachment to the family's secret raita recipe.

Often lecture others on why "raita cuts the spice."

Low-key panic if the raita bowl is about to run out.

Best biryanis that go well with raita:

Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

Kolkata Biryani

Sindhi Biryani

Malabar Biryani (Kerala)

Dindigul Biryani (Tamil Nadu)

8. The Ones Who Dig Out The Biggest Piece Of Meat

These are the treasure hunters of the biryani world. While everyone else is politely scooping rice, they are already elbow-deep, shuffling through the layers like archaeologists in a hurry. The mission? Unearth that glorious chicken leg piece or the softest chunk of mutton hiding beneath the saffron rice.





Personality traits:

Known to "reserve" the best piece before anyone else.

Might secretly judge biryani that skimps on meat.

Believe bones add flavour and will fight anyone who disagrees.

Also Read: How To Make Biryani With Leftover Chicken Curry

Photo Credit: iStock

Most Popular Biryani Orders In India:

Food delivery trends show that Hyderabadi biryani consistently tops the charts across Indian cities. Kolkata biryani, with its distinctive potato twist, has a loyal following, while Lucknowi biryani is loved for its balanced flavours. In South India, Thalassery and Dindigul biryanis are the most popular orders, especially during festivals and weekends. Vegetarian biryanis like paneer and soya versions have also seen a steady rise, showing how diverse the love for biryani really is.

Biryani Beyond India:

Biryani has travelled far beyond Indian kitchens. Pakistani biryani is fiery and bold, Sri Lankan biryani carries cinnamon and curry leaf notes, and Middle Eastern mandi offers a lighter, smoky version often served with nuts and raisins. Across the world, biryani has become shorthand for comfort and celebration, proving that its appeal is truly universal.





Also Read: Is Veg Biryani Even A Biryani? Here's All You Need To Know

The Bottom Line:

India may be divided by spice levels and cooking styles, but the love unites it for biryani. Whether you are a dum purist or a potato loyalist from Kolkata, there is a biryani personality for everyone. So, the next time you dig into a plate, ask yourself - which type of biryani lover are you?