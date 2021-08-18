It won't be an exaggeration to say that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been an inspiration for many. From her healthy lifestyle to her fashion statement - Kareena has been setting goals with all her life choices, for years now. Today, the mother-of-two (Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan) has emerged well as an influencer and enjoys 7.2 million followers on Instagram. If you follow her on the photo-sharing app, you will find Kareena keeping the followers engaged and entertained with a variety of content - ranging from health tips to slices of personal life. Taking it a step further, she recently revealed her 'swasth mantra' during a candid chat with NDTV.





During the rapid-fire round, Kareena was asked about her five favourite foods during her pregnancy. "They are still my five favourite things to eat, I am sure. Well, it would be like lots of parathas, lots of South Indian food...I'm a foodie," she promptly replied, adding, "This is a long question because by heart I am a Punjabi, and I am also a Kapoor - it's a deadly combination. And among us, food and what is made at home is the most important point of discussion. And I think people who are passionate about food are 'dil khush people'. They live with their heart and that's the kind of person I am."

She further shared tips on how mothers can stay healthy during and after pregnancy. "I would say hydration...a little bit of 30-40-minute walk...try to eat as healthy as possible. Of course, you have to give it to the cravings; but the midnight cravings of chocolates and ice-creams can be avoided...and ample amount of rest is the key."





The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor was also asked about her 'swasth mantra', to which she quipped, "being happy is my only mantra".





Take a look at the complete rapid-fire round here:





Also Read: Not Pickles, This Is What Kareena Kapoor Khan Craved The Most During Pregnancy







On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently launched her book 'KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S PREGNANCY BIBLE: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be'. Besides, she will soon be seen in Amir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' - the Hindi adaptation of the classic Hollywood movie 'Forest Gump'. The movie is directed by 'Secret Superstar' famed director Advait Chandan and is slated for a December 2021 release.