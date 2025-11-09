There is something inherently comforting about a warm cup of tea. Whether it is a soothing sip on a chilly day or a refreshing pick-me-up any time of the year, tea has a way of bringing people together. A testament to this is Chaya Chechi's beloved floating tea stall in the backwaters of Kumarakom, Kerala. The woman has been serving her signature spiced masala chai from a small wooden boat for over 11 years at Coconut Lagoon. Along with the chai, she offers traditional Kerala snacks like Sukiyan and banana fritters to visitors. Chaya Chechi is recognised by tourism officials, who consider her floating tea shop a cultural highlight of the area.





A video of her serving chai in the backwaters recently surfaced online and went viral on social media. The side note read, "Meet ‘Chaya Chechi' & her floating tea shop — a local legend in Kerala's backwaters. Known for her spiced masala chai (chaya), infectious laugh, and warm hospitality, she's been serving tea from her little wooden boat for years. This Radiant Rani is a true icon of the Kerala region — a reminder to slow down & taste the chai."

Watch the full video below:

The video garnered immense attention on social media. Several travellers expressed their desire to visit Kerala just to enjoy the masala chai served by Chaya Chechi. One user wrote, "For those who have experienced it know these chai beats Starbucks any day. There is always something special about it. Just like the radiant rani."





Another added, "Such a grounding experience!"





"This is what dreams are made of!" remarked a viewer.





An individual shared, "She is part of the CGH Earth property called Coconut Lagoon in Kumarakom, guests look forward to her evening tea, coffee and snacks... fantastic experience."





A user observed, "How clean the water and surroundings are. Kerala knows the importance of cleanliness."





"Never understood why people would go to Starbucks when they travel to South India," read another comment.





Would you like to visit Kerala for Chaya Chechi's masala chai? Let us know in the comments below.