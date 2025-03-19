Guinness World Records (GWR) has fascinated audiences for years, thanks to its collection of unusual achievements and unexpected feats. Amongst these, food-related records consistently stand out. One such record was set by Andre Ortolf, who achieved the feat of drinking the most juice cartons in one minute. According to GWR's official Instagram page, Andre managed to drink six cartons of juice in 60 seconds. Incredible, right? The video of this impressive achievement was posted on their Instagram, with the caption, "Most juice cartons drank in one minute. 6 by André Ortolf." Take a look:

Also Read: Watch: Man Sets World Record For Most Fried Rice Tossed And Caught In 30 Secs

The video went viral on Instagram, garnering mixed reactions from the viewers. One user said, "My two-year-old nephew can beat this record."

Another added, "I'm completely sure that this is the easiest record to break."

Someone commented, "I drink 8 in one minute."

"Slow Af, congratulations still," read a comment.

A person said, "Pour the juice into a glass. I bet I can triple that."

Earlier, in the food category, Leah Shutkever from the United Kingdom set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) by eating an impressive 313 grams of strawberries in just one minute. The video of the moment was shared on Guinness World Records' official Instagram page. The viral clip showed Leah carefully finishing each strawberry before picking up the next, maintaining a steady and calculated pace. Within a minute, she cleared an entire bowl of the juicy fruit.

The side note read, "Most strawberries are eaten in one minute - 313 grams (11.04 oz) by Leah Shutkever."

"I felt like it went well," Leah said after the feat. "I felt like there was a good tempo."

Also Read: 7 Recent Food-Related Guinness World Records That Went Viral On The Internet

What do you think of these food-related world records? Share your thoughts in the comments below!



