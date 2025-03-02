Desserts are a part of almost every culture, enjoyed in many forms around the world. From brownies and cookies to cakes and doughnuts, they bring people together and add a touch of sweetness to special moments. Baking itself is both a skill and a creative process, where precision and technique matter. But when it comes to speed and efficiency, one baker has taken things to a whole new level. Michelle Evans-Fecci, famed for her stint on The Great British Bake Off, has set a new Guinness World Record by icing an incredible 66 cupcakes in just three minutes. The jaw-dropping feat, shared on Guinness World Records' official Instagram, shows her decorating at lightning speed with flawless buttercream swirls. The side note read, "Most cupcakes iced/frosted in three minutes (individual) 66 by Michelle Evans-Fecci for @S4C."





The viral post garnered positive reactions from Instagram viewers.





One user wrote, "Fantastic Michelle and all so neat!. There would have been buttercream everywhere if I'd done that."





Another added, "That is blooming brilliant Michelle."





Someone else commented, "Yes!!!! This is amazing, congratulations."





"That's awesome that you now have a Guinness World Record!! Great work Michelle," read a comment.





A person commented, "Lessssss goooooo!!! Absolutely star, many congratulations!!!"





A food enthusiast called Michelle, "A BAKING QUEEN!!!!!"





Echoing a similar sentiment another gushed, "Omg this is amazing, you absolute star. Well done Michelle."





Earlier, a new world record for the tallest tower of cupcakes was set in Chennai. According to Guinness World Records, the record was attempted by Preethi Kitchen Appliances and Food Consulate Chennai. Made with 18,818 cupcakes, the massive tower measured 41 feet and 8 inches.





All the cupcakes used for the towering masterpiece were baked fresh on-site. The team prepared the cake mixture, baked, iced, and decorated each cupcake before carefully stacking them into a massive pyramid structure. The entire process took a dedicated team around 30 hours to complete. The stunning cupcake tower was finally assembled at Forum Vijaya Mall. Read the full story here.





What do you think of these cupcake world records? Let us know in the comments below!