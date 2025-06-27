It's always the thoughtful surprises that count. In a similar display of affection, a woman named Kristina Amanda Hartley decided to surprise her husband by baking a cake. It was no ordinary feat as she made the dessert in the shape of the E. coli bacteria, commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals. But she had a very special reason for the seemingly bizarre preparation. It turns out that the woman wanted to celebrate her partner's milestone of completing his PhD degree. The text layout on the video she shared on Instagram read, “Me making an E.Coli cake at 3 am to surprise my husband on his PhD graduation morning.”

The wife began her culinary creation by slicing a heart-shaped bread into four slices. Next, Kristina spreads a generous amount of butter on one slice. Tomato puree is added on top, followed by pink-coloured frosting along the sides in a shape resembling flowers. After that, chunks of fruit are added for a delectable spin. In the following step, the woman piles two bread slices, one on top of the other and covers them both with the frosting. Then she mashes the additional bread slices in a vessel and pours the cake batter. Once they are blended well, she rolls them out in an elongated shape, and soon the cake looks strikingly similar to the E. coli bacteria. Her side note read, “Would you eat an E. Coli cake?”

The thoughtful gesture by the woman grabbed much attention online, with over 67.3 lakh views. Social media users were left mesmerised by the unique creation.

One person said, “It was cute and thoughtful! I know he loved it.”

Echoing the same sentiment, another user added, “Lol! This is too sweet and funny! That is so wonderful of you to celebrate him, and congratulations to him! Huge accomplishment!”

“This is so adorable!!!” said another.

Someone stated, “Haha, this is quite funny in a unique way.”

“Looks delicious, would definitely eat it. This is love, FR,” read yet another comment.

The unique creation to celebrate her husband's special moment was simply praiseworthy.