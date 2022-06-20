Online food delivery has made our life so easy. We can quickly look up whatever we are craving, and we will have it delivered to our doorstep in just 30 minutes. While this has certainly made everything easy and quick for us, there are also moments when you receive something wrong or something that you didn't order. There are undoubtedly many challenges that a person faces every now and then when ordering online. Something similar happened to a man who ordered onion rings and received the same, just that it was raw and not fried at all!





Instagram user Ubaidu ordered some delicious and crisp onion rings online, but what he received was just the opposite of that. The man took to social media and shared his experience. In a video he posted, he wrote, "Guys, I ordered onion rings, and this is what I got." Then he proceeds to show a raw cut onion in the form of rings! On a satirical note, he even smiled and displayed the 'victory sign' while holding raw onion rings between his fingers. He joked on Instagram about the bizarre occurrence and wrote, "Onion as crying is no more a metaphor, guys." Check out the full video here:





Ever since UbaidU shared this video, it has been widely shared. The video has 74.1K views, more than 3000 likes, and several comments. You can check out some of the reactions below:





"Check if they gave besan and oil as well."





"I can feel the pain behind his smile."





"Delivery guy be like: khud tal lo (Delivery guy be like: Please fry it yourself)."





"The guy who packed the order: why are you booing me? I am right."





"Technically, they are not wrong. Looks like rings cut out of an onion."





One of the users even took a dig at the 10-minute delivery system and wrote, "Ab 10 minute ki delivery mein pakode toh baan nahi sakte (Now in 10 minutes delivery, no one can make pakodas)."





Isn't this funny?! What do you think about this incident? Let us know in the comments below!