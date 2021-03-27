Video calls and virtual meetings are the flavour of the season, as most corporations continue encouraging their employees to work from home. Zoom, Google Hangouts and Microsoft Teams are some of the platforms often used by companies for meeting purposes. Meeting time often spills over into lunch or snack breaks, which is why eating during meetings has become a common practice. Microsoft's official Twitter shared a hilarious and relatable post about their Teams application and how it gives a notification every time someone is munching on a snack. Take a look:
Microsoft Teams: Your microphone is muted.
You: I'm just eating these overstuffed vegetable samosas, okay?— Microsoft (@Microsoft) March 25, 2021
The context of the tweet by Microsoft was that the MS Teams application often gives a notification when your microphone is on mute and there is some noise coming from the background. Thus, even when you are trying to eat something the application will tell you, "Your Microphone is muted." Microsoft's tweet featured a funny reply to this saying, "I'm just eating these overstuffed vegetable samosas, okay?"
Microsoft's hilarious tweet received over 2k likes and hundreds of replies and comments. The fact that Microsoft chose a popular Indian snack for their tweet was a fact desi Twitter loved. Several people could relate to the funny tweet, responding with the snacks they would choose to munch on. A few users also made references to the recently viral meme trend 'Shweta mute your mic'. Others also wanted Microsoft to include a feature which said that they were eating but listening attentively, as multi-tasking was the need of the hour.
Take a look at some of the best reactions:
How did you know?????— AmigaBoing.net Blog ???????????????? (@AmigaBoing) March 25, 2021
Naw fam I Make sure my mic is on so everyone can hear my how wonderful my Samosas are (:— Gaybowser The Third (MasterCreeperLord) (@JacobeTheGod) March 25, 2021
Too much relatable????????????— Shashwat Neupane (@ShashwatNeupan2) March 26, 2021
I'm more like eating flaming hot Cheetos, drinking mtn dew, and not paying attention at all.— Attacked Llama 92 (@92_llama) March 25, 2021
No it's enjoying the Darjeeling tea which I brought with samosa.— फ़ोटोबाजी (@fotobaaj) March 27, 2021
Or burping out loud during meetings ????— Ju (@JulienOJP) March 25, 2021
Lol, That's me!— Ariel Jimenez (@ArielJimenez_1) March 25, 2021
Man!!!!!!!
Why'd say that!
I want samosas ???????????? and aloo tikki and chhole bhature!!!— Pikakshi Manchanda (@itsPikakshi) March 26, 2021
How about some pav bhaji while at it????— Hardhik Mallipeddi (@MHardhik) March 26, 2021
Been there done that ????♀️— Hannah Pickering (@Hannah_Pick95) March 26, 2021
I want samosas now. Thanks a lot, Microsoft! ????????— diya404 (@diya404) March 25, 2021
That put a smile on my samosa-hole! Thank you! ????????????— Anil Pinto (@APEnergy) March 25, 2021
I would never eat during a Microsoft teams call, very unprofessional.
On a side note this chicken sandwich is pretty nice— ????️???? gitlab stan account ????️⚧️ (@gitlab_stan) March 26, 2021
Damn ... Now even Microsoft is making me crave samosas!— Saptarshi Sengupta (@saptarshisays) March 26, 2021
New feature idea: a button to turn your video off and replace it with a sign that says “I'm eating but listening”— ConsultingHumor 杨默威 (@ConsultingHumor) March 25, 2021
What did you think of Microsoft's funny tweet? Tell us in the comments below.
