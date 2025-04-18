The record-breaking feats documented by Guinness World Records (GWR) never fail to entertain us. From making the thinnest noodles to eating the spiciest chillies, the achievements often leave us amazed and impressed. Recently, another food-related record showcasing a man carrying multiple eggs in his hat caught the attention of social media users.

GWR shared a video on Instagram featuring this unique feat, where a man named Gregory Da Silva wore a hat that carried 735 eggs. He spent three days attaching the eggs to his hat for this attempt. In the clip, Gregory was seen dressed in a striped T-shirt and jeans as he wore the egg hat and walked without holding it to achieve the feat.

After a little struggle, he managed to strike his balance and was finally successful in setting a Guinness World Record. According to the GWR website, the record was made on the set of CCTV - Guinness World Records Special, which was filmed in Jiangyin, Jiangsu, China on 12 January 2015.

In the comment section, users applauded the man's skills and determination. One of them wrote, "Eggxactly how it should be."

"That's the reason why egg prices are keeping getting higher," read a comment

Another wrote, "Guinness World Record for most expensive hat."

"I know that guy! I think some of those are the same eggs I used for my egg balancing record," joked a user.

A viewer used egg puns to make his comment, "No yolk, that's a cracking record that has not only scrambled but fried my brain."

Several others dropped red hearts and clapping emojis in the comment section.









