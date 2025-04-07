Ever seen someone use eggs as a canvas for intricate portraits? Recently, Guinness World Records (GWR) shared a video about the world's largest display of engraved eggs. The current record holder is Ma Chao, whose incredible display consists of 1040 eggs! The clip shows a glimpse of the artist at work - carefully carving the external shells of whole eggs with the faces of different characters from a TV show. He uses a special tool to accomplish the same. "Ma Chao's artwork took three years to complete and the egg engravings are inspired by Journey to the West, a TV series in 1986 adapted from the Chinese classical novel of the same name," GWR revealed.

In the video, we see that the engravings are intricate - features like the characters' hair, beard, eyes and other facial characteristics (and expressions) are rendered in great detail. The reel also shows a brief side-by-side comparison of the engraved eggs and screenshots of the actual characters. Ma Chao achieved the record in Langfang, Hebei, China, and it was verified on March 3, 2025. He first started working on engraving these eggs in October 2020. Take a look below:

