The humble paratha, a staple in Indian cuisine, has always been a canvas for creativity. From classic aloo to innovative fusion fillings, this flatbread has seen it all. Now, a clever mom has taken the paratha game to the next level by using leftover falafel batter as a filling - and the internet is loving the idea. In a video shared on Instagram, a woman showed a glimpse of the falafel paratha made by her Indian mother. She mentioned that she had made falafel the previous night, and the leftovers were then used to create this unique dish.





The mixture featured chickpeas, onions, garlic, and cumin powder - all of which, according to her mother, are also common ingredients in paratha recipes. "Mother mixed the falafel batter with flour and made the paratha. I must say, this is very tasty," said the woman, adding, "Never in my life did I think I would get to eat falafel paratha, but here I am."





Watch the full video below:

Several people liked the idea of using falafel batter in this way. Some even shared different versions of parathas they had eaten thanks to their mothers' culinary experiments. One user wrote, "She is a mother; she can do anything." Another added, "Putting pesto in flour and making parathas is also an art." Someone else recalled, "There was a girl in my school whose mom used to make bhujiya (Haldiram's) paratha."





"Today, I ate carrot parathas and enjoyed them very much," shared a user. A viewer said, "I have had bhindi ka paratha, and it was tasty." "My mom makes oats parathas; you should try them out," read a comment. "The MasterChef people are always looking for new talent," remarked a foodie.

What do you think about this unique paratha? Let us know in the comments below.